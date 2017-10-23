Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg
* MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND
BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing
* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:
Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs
British outsourcing company Mitie Group may cut up to 480 jobs as it overhauls its cleaning and engineering divisions, and said the cost of its turnaround would be higher than expected.
UPDATE 2-Britain's Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs
* Shares pare early losses (Adds Unite statement, analyst comment, updates shares)
Mitie may cut 480 jobs as clean up continues
Sept 20 British outsourcing company Mitie Group said it may cut up to 480 jobs after restructuring its cleaning and engineering divisions as it continues with its turnaround drive.
UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning
Britain's financial watchdog has launched an investigation into Mitie over its 2015-16 results and the timing of a September 2016 profit warning, adding to problems at the outsourcing company as it tries to revive its fortunes.
UPDATE 2-UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning
* Firm has restated accounts, cut costs under new CEO (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)
UK financial watchdog investigates Mitie over September profit warning
Aug 29 Britain's financial watchdog is investigating outsourcing company Mitie Group over the "timeliness" of a profit warning last September and the preparation and content of its financial information, the company said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 2-UK watchdog probes Deloitte's auditing of Mitie accounts
* UK service companies facing margin pressure (Adds background, context, shares)
UK watchdog probes Mitie's accounts for two years
July 31 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it was investigating Deloitte LLP's audits of two of the annual financial statements of Mitie Group Plc , the outsourcing company that issued a string of profit warnings last year.
