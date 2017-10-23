Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing * ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs British outsourcing company Mitie Group may cut up to 480 jobs as it overhauls its cleaning and engineering divisions, and said the cost of its turnaround would be higher than expected.

Mitie may cut 480 jobs as clean up continues Sept 20 British outsourcing company Mitie Group said it may cut up to 480 jobs after restructuring its cleaning and engineering divisions as it continues with its turnaround drive.

UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning Britain's financial watchdog has launched an investigation into Mitie over its 2015-16 results and the timing of a September 2016 profit warning, adding to problems at the outsourcing company as it tries to revive its fortunes.

UK financial watchdog investigates Mitie over September profit warning Aug 29 Britain's financial watchdog is investigating outsourcing company Mitie Group over the "timeliness" of a profit warning last September and the preparation and content of its financial information, the company said on Tuesday.

