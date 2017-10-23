Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

BRIEF-Metro Bank appoints Martyn Atkinson as CIO * ‍Appointment of Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer, with him taking up new role on Sept 4, 2017​

Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit British lender Metro Bank Plc raised 278 million pounds by selling new shares to investors and also generated a pretax profit in the first half of the year.

British lender Metro Bank swings to profit in first half July 26 British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a pretax profit in the first-half, driven by growth in lending and customer deposits.

MOVES-Britain's Metro Bank adds Monique Melis to board June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.

UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.