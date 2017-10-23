Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)
3,634.00GBp
5:02pm BST
14.00 (+0.39%)
3,620.00
3,629.00
3,648.00
3,595.00
81,352
119,960
3,872.00
2,618.00
Wed, Oct 4 2017
MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors
Oct 4 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors for its commercial business.
BRIEF-Metro Bank appoints Martyn Atkinson as CIO
* Appointment of Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer, with him taking up new role on Sept 4, 2017
Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit
British lender Metro Bank Plc raised 278 million pounds by selling new shares to investors and also generated a pretax profit in the first half of the year.
UPDATE 1-Britain's Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit
* Bank raised 277.9 million pounds in placing overnight (Adds CEO quotes)
BRIEF-Metro Bank announces placing to raise about 277.9 mln pounds
* RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 277.9 MLN STG FOR COMPANY VIA PLACING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
British lender Metro Bank swings to profit in first half
July 26 British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a pretax profit in the first-half, driven by growth in lending and customer deposits.
BRIEF-Metro Bank says raised 277.9 mln stg through placing
* Metro bank plc announces the successful completion of the non pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares
MOVES-Britain's Metro Bank adds Monique Melis to board
June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.
UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.
UPDATE 1-UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital
June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.
- 5 growth shares at the top of my shopping list
- Will momentum continue for the FTSE 250's newest members Metro Bank plc, CMC Markets plc and CYBG plc?
- How are 2016 IPOs Metro Bank plc, CMC Markets plc and Hotel Chocolat Group plc faring?
- Should Lloyds Banking Group plc fear upstarts Metro Bank plc & Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc?