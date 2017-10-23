Edition:
United Kingdom

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

MTRO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,634.00GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)

14.00 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
3,620.00
Open
3,629.00
Day's High
3,648.00
Day's Low
3,595.00
Volume
81,352
Avg. Vol
119,960
52-wk High
3,872.00
52-wk Low
2,618.00

Wed, Oct 4 2017

MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors

Oct 4 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors for its commercial business.

BRIEF-Metro Bank appoints Martyn Atkinson as CIO

* ‍Appointment of Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer, with him taking up new role on Sept 4, 2017​

Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit

British lender Metro Bank Plc raised 278 million pounds by selling new shares to investors and also generated a pretax profit in the first half of the year.

* Bank raised 277.9 million pounds in placing overnight (Adds CEO quotes)

* RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 277.9 MLN STG FOR COMPANY VIA PLACING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

British lender Metro Bank swings to profit in first half

July 26 British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a pretax profit in the first-half, driven by growth in lending and customer deposits.

* Metro bank plc announces the successful completion of the non pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares

MOVES-Britain's Metro Bank adds Monique Melis to board

June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.

UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital

Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.

June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.

