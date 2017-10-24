MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)
Wed, Jul 5 2017
Airbus, MTU seek stake in future helicopter with 6 other German firms
BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 5 Airbus Helicopters Deutschland and engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Wednesday announced they had teamed up with six other German firms to push for a role in managing and maintaining a future German military heavy-lift helicopter.
MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts thanks to maintenance division
BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.
