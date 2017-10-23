Edition:
United Kingdom

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

49.10CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.35 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$49.45
Open
$49.20
Day's High
$49.32
Day's Low
$49.10
Volume
8,483
Avg. Vol
19,095
52-wk High
$53.20
52-wk Low
$44.75

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-MTY reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.71

* MTY reports results for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

BRIEF-MTY reports Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal period

BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads

BRIEF-MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of houston avenue bar & grill and industria pizzeria + bar

BRIEF-MTY Enters acquires assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante

* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante

BRIEF-MTY enters to acquire the assets of The Works

* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for for an estimated consideration of $8.0 million

