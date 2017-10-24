Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD * Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wuXVkS Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Natco Pharma says co, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​ * Says Natco, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​

BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges * June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection * Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market

BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles * March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees

BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Natco Pharma hiked to 49 pct * FIIs/FPIs can now invest from 31.50 to 49 per cent under PIS in Natco Pharma Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2qiTUzx Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches Pomalid in India * Says Natco launches Pomalid, first generic version of pomalidomide capsules,for treatment of a specific blood cancer, in India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r0381s) Further company coverage: