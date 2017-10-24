Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)
NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,459.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
21,479.00
Open
21,591.00
Day's High
21,635.00
Day's Low
21,234.00
Volume
146,483
Avg. Vol
1,069,419
52-wk High
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00
BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa
* NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA
BRIEF-Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand
* NEDBANK GROUP-2017 GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEPS IS FOR THIS MEASURE TO BE POSITIVE, BUT LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO GROWTH IN NOMINAL GDP
BRIEF-Nedbank says Thulani Sibeko to resign
* Nedbank group- says resignation of Thulani Sibeko as group executive: group marketing, communications and corporate affairs with effect from 27 June
