Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.10INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.05
Day's High
Rs51.70
Day's Low
Rs49.75
Volume
508,618
Avg. Vol
790,572
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs
* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2xGWGCs Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows
July 18 India's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking
* Entered into business transfer deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking as going concern on slump sale basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI8m6K) Further company coverage:
