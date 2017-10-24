Neuland Laboratories Ltd (NEUL.NS)
NEUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,107.30INR
11:10am BST
1,107.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.24%)
Rs2.70 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs1,104.60
Rs1,104.60
Open
Rs1,112.80
Rs1,112.80
Day's High
Rs1,128.45
Rs1,128.45
Day's Low
Rs1,100.00
Rs1,100.00
Volume
5,880
5,880
Avg. Vol
25,389
25,389
52-wk High
Rs1,727.00
Rs1,727.00
52-wk Low
Rs881.30
Rs881.30
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 11 2017
BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 23 million rupees versus 95.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Neuland Laboratories appoints D. Saharsh Rao as CFO
* Says appointed D. Saharsh Rao, as chief financial officer of company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w57BFI) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago
Select another date: