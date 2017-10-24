Edition:
United Kingdom

National Grid PLC (NG.L)

NG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.40 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
925.80
Open
926.30
Day's High
939.10
Day's Low
925.80
Volume
6,361,015
Avg. Vol
8,641,814
52-wk High
1,174.36
52-wk Low
910.30

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 12 2017

Photo

Britain has enough power to meet winter demand - National Grid

LONDON Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

BRIEF-No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities after Hurricane Harvey

* No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities following Hurricane Harvey

Britain to open $381 mln renewable subsidy auction on Aug. 14 - National Grid

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain will open its second auction for renewable subsidies, worth 290 million pounds ($381 million) a year, on Aug. 14, National Grid said on Thursday.

National Grid to create separate system operator

OSLO Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Britain's National Grid to create separate system operator

OSLO, Aug 3 Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Gas distribution business Cadent refunds 54 million pounds to Ofgem

LONDON British gas distribution business Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds of price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company will no longer be making some investments in its central London gas network.

Britain's solar power output hits record amid heat wave - National Grid

LONDON Solar power output in Britain hit a record on Friday, power grid operator National Grid said, as the country basked in a heat-wave.

National Grid's full-year adjusted profit boosted by higher electricity prices

Power grid operator National Grid Plc said its full-year adjusted operating profit rose 14 percent, helped by strong growth in its UK power transmission units as electricity prices rose due to supply shortages.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More NG.L Market Views