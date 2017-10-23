Edition:
United Kingdom

NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

NMC.L on London Stock Exchange

2,901.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
2,908.00
Open
2,902.00
Day's High
2,910.00
Day's Low
2,886.00
Volume
166,973
Avg. Vol
275,529
52-wk High
2,982.00
52-wk Low
1,277.18

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia

* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH

NMC Health targets acquisition-led growth to keep FTSE 100 slot

ABU DHABI NMC Health , the United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, plans to expand in Europe and the Gulf to retain its recently won place in London's FTSE 100 blue chip index.

UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent

UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent

ABU DHABI, July 1 NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.

NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia medical unit-sources

DUBAI/ABU DHABI, May 22 UAE health operator NMC Health, asset manager Ashmore Group and Dallah Health are separately considering bids for the Jeddah-based medical services business of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) which could fetch $500 million, sources familiar with the deal said.

