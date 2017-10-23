NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)
2,901.00GBp
5:09pm BST
-7.00 (-0.24%)
2,908.00
2,902.00
2,910.00
2,886.00
166,973
275,529
2,982.00
1,277.18
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia
* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH
NMC Health targets acquisition-led growth to keep FTSE 100 slot
ABU DHABI NMC Health , the United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, plans to expand in Europe and the Gulf to retain its recently won place in London's FTSE 100 blue chip index.
UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent
ABU DHABI NMC Health , the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.
NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia medical unit-sources
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, May 22 UAE health operator NMC Health, asset manager Ashmore Group and Dallah Health are separately considering bids for the Jeddah-based medical services business of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) which could fetch $500 million, sources familiar with the deal said.
