NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

NMC Health targets acquisition-led growth to keep FTSE 100 slot ABU DHABI NMC Health , the United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, plans to expand in Europe and the Gulf to retain its recently won place in London's FTSE 100 blue chip index.

UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent ABU DHABI NMC Health , the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.

UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent ABU DHABI, July 1 NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.