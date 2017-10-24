NN Group NV (NN.AS)
Mon, Oct 23 2017
Fitch Affirms NN Group's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NN Group N.V.'s (NN) core life insurance subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekeringen Maatschappij N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed NN's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is driven
BRIEF-NN Group prices inaugural 500 million euros of conditional pass-through covered bonds
* HAS PRICED ITS INAUGURAL EUR 500 MILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BONDS
BRIEF-NN Bank establishes covered bond programme
* NN BANK ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ESTABLISHED A EUR 5 BILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BOND PROGRAMME
BRIEF-NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 pct passive stake in Bioamber
* NN Group N.V. reports 15.91 percent passive stake in Bioamber Inc as of Aug 31 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2wNus9e] Further company coverage:
Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal
AMSTERDAM Core earnings at Dutch insurer NN Group rose a higher than expected 26 percent in the second quarter, boosted by stronger sales and its recently completed acquisition of Delta Lloyd .
UPDATE 2-Insurer NN Group profit rises more than expected on Delta Lloyd deal
* Solvency ratio including newly acquired Delta Lloyd improves
BRIEF-NN Group Q2 operating result ongoing business at EUR 404 million euros
* Q2 SOLVENCY II RATIO OF 196 PERCENT VERSUS 238 PERCENT IN Q1
Dutch insurer NN Group's core profit rises, beats estimates
AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 Dutch insurer NN Group on Thursday reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter core profit to 404 million euros ($475.8 million), buoyed by stronger sales and its merger with Delta Lloyd.
BRIEF-NN Group sells preference shares Unilever
* SIGNED AN IRREVOCABLE AGREEMENT WITH UNILEVER PLC TO ACCEPT A PUBLIC OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES IN UNILEVER N.V.
UPDATE 2-Dutch court rejects consumer group's claims against insurer NN
AMSTERDAM, July 19 A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected claims against insurer NN Group relating to investment-linked insurance products which it sold in the 1990s and 2000s.