NN Group NV (NN.AS)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NN Group N.V.'s (NN) core life insurance subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekeringen Maatschappij N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed NN's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is driven