Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)

NSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.96CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
$2.98
Open
$2.96
Day's High
$2.98
Day's Low
$2.93
Volume
524,018
Avg. Vol
490,647
52-wk High
$4.63
52-wk Low
$2.49

Mon, Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO

* Nevsun Resources Ltd- appointment is effective August 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nevsun Q2 ‍revenue $66.1 million

* Nevsun announces Q2 financial results, strategic update and annual reserves

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair

* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201

BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president

* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year

