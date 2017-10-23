Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU.TO)
NSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.96CAD
9:00pm BST
2.96CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.67%)
$-0.02 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
$2.98
$2.98
Open
$2.96
$2.96
Day's High
$2.98
$2.98
Day's Low
$2.93
$2.93
Volume
524,018
524,018
Avg. Vol
490,647
490,647
52-wk High
$4.63
$4.63
52-wk Low
$2.49
$2.49
Select another date:
Mon, Aug 21 2017
BRIEF-Nevsun appoints Ryan MacWilliam as CFO
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- appointment is effective August 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Nevsun Q2 revenue $66.1 million
* Nevsun announces Q2 financial results, strategic update and annual reserves
BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president
* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year
Select another date: