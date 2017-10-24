Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)
NTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,413.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
2,413.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
-7.00 (-0.29%)
-7.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
2,420.00
2,420.00
Open
2,442.00
2,442.00
Day's High
2,442.00
2,442.00
Day's Low
2,370.00
2,370.00
Volume
4,944,073
4,944,073
Avg. Vol
5,080,010
5,080,010
52-wk High
3,632.00
3,632.00
52-wk Low
2,265.00
2,265.00
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 28 2017
South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of UK's BMI Healthcare
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Netcare said Thursday it would buy the rest of the shares it does not already own in Britain's BMI Healthcare from private equity firm Apax and other investors in an all-share deal worth more than $125 million.
South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of BMI Healthcare for $100 mln
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa's Netcare will buy the rest of Britain's BMI Healthcare from private equity firm Apax and other partners in an all-share deal, the company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact
* NETCARE LTD - GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT
BRIEF-Netcare sees HY HEPS to be between 17.0 pct and 21.0 pct higher than prior year
* Says HY earnings and EPS are anticipated to be between 28.0% and 32.0% higher (26.0 cents and 29.7 cents) than those for previous comparable period
Select another date: