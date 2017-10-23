Northgate PLC (NTG.L)
NTG.L on London Stock Exchange
448.25GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
446.25
Open
435.25
Day's High
466.75
Day's Low
435.25
Volume
170,684
Avg. Vol
468,688
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Northgate fires CFO Paddy Gallagher on conviction of assault
* NORTHGATE PLC - PADDY GALLAGHER, CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, HAS BEEN SUMMARILY DISMISSED DUE TO HIS CONVICTION FOR SUMMARY OFFENCE OF COMMON ASSAULT
