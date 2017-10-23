Edition:
Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

NTG.L on London Stock Exchange

448.25GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
446.25
Open
435.25
Day's High
466.75
Day's Low
435.25
Volume
170,684
Avg. Vol
468,688
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02

BRIEF-Northgate fires ‍CFO Paddy Gallagher on conviction of assault

* NORTHGATE PLC - ‍PADDY GALLAGHER, CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, HAS BEEN SUMMARILY DISMISSED DUE TO HIS CONVICTION FOR SUMMARY OFFENCE OF COMMON ASSAULT​

