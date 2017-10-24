NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO)

BRIEF-Nexgen Energy Ltd ‍upon closing of transaction, company will hold a 100cpct interest in property​ * Nexgen Energy Ltd - ‍upon closing of transaction, company will hold a 100 pct interest in property​

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials weigh, Nexgen jumps TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares pushing the index lower, more than offsetting a jump in energy company Nexgen Energy which announced a financing deal.

BRIEF-NexGen announces additional US$110 mln financing with CEF Holdings * Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with cef holdings

BRIEF-Mega Uranium reports 6.31 pct stake in NexGen Energy * Mega Uranium Ltd reports a 6.31 percent passive stake in NexGen Energy Ltd as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sRgHUY) Further company coverage: