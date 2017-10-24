Next PLC (NXT.L)
4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
4,877.00
--
--
--
--
754,835
5,355.00
3,565.00
Thu, Sep 14 2017
Next rides out weaker pound, sees brighter outlook
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said it had managed to cushion the inflationary impact of a weak pound and nudged up its full-year sales and profit forecasts, sending its shares more than 10 percent higher on Thursday.
Earnings buoy European shares but DAX hurt by Siemens
MILAN European shares inched up on Thursday as solid company earnings more than offset a weak energy sector and a slump in German industrial giant Siemens on delays to a planned unit listing.
Britain's Next cuts profit range as shoppers feel the pinch
LONDON British clothing retailer Next lowered its full-year profit guidance on Thursday after cash-strapped shoppers stayed away from its stores in the first quarter, sending its shares down almost 7 percent.
