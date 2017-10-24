Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.NS)
OEBO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
465.90INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 835.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Oberoi Realty gets shareholders' nod for for issue of shares via public offer/private placement
* Gets shareholders' nod for offer or invitation to subscribe NCDs on private placement
BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty June-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
* June quarter consol pat 913.7 million rupees versus profit of 1.09 billion rupees last year
