Old Mutual PLC (OMLJ.J)

INTERVIEW-Old Mutual may sell China, Latam businesses in break-up LONDON, Oct 5 Old Mutual may sell subsidiaries in China, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay as part of its planned break-up, the chief executive of the financial services group said on Thursday.

Old Mutual sets deadline for bids for Buxton funds business - sources LONDON Suitors for Old Mutual's asset management arm run by veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Old Mutual sets deadline for bids for Buxton funds business -sources LONDON, Sept 14 Suitors for Old Mutual's asset management arm run by veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Old Mutual Wealth splits funds unit into two LONDON, Sept 2 The wealth management business of Anglo-South African insurer and financial services group Old Mutual has split its fund management business into two and is also considering a spin-off of one of the units, led by veteran British fund manager Richard Buxton.

MEDIA-Fund manager Buxton to lead Old Mutual buyout - Sky News LONDON, Sept 2 -- Source link: (http://news.sky.com/story/star-city-fund-manager-buxton-to-lead-25bn-old-mutual-buyout-11017065) -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by London bureau)

BRIEF-Barclays Africa says Old Mutual acquires interest in ordinary shares * HAS RECEIVED FORMAL NOTIFICATION THAT OLD MUTUAL HAS, IN AGGREGATE, ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO

Old Mutual to list not sell businesses next year in break-up LONDON Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual aims to list two divisions rather than sell them as it pursues a plan to split into four parts by the end of next year.

