Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)

BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract * Subsea 7 announced contracts awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance

Ophir Energy first-half revenue surges on higher commodity prices Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc on Thursday reported a 69.5 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by higher commodity prices.

UPDATE 1-Ophir to cut 15 pct jobs amid oil price glut July 12 Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force producers to trim costs.

UPDATE 1-Energy firm Ophir's chief operating officer to step down July 7 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.

