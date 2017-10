Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

Orange's copper network rental costs to drop in 2018-regulator PARIS, Oct 5 Iliad, Bouygues Telecom and SFR Group are likely to see the monthly rent they pay to access Orange's fixed copper network drop in 2018, according to proposals from French telecoms regulator Arcep on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Orange to launch online banking service on Nov. 2 PARIS, Oct 3 French telecoms group Orange plans to launch an online banking service on Nov. 2 as it seeks to add another source of revenue to its core services.

Orange Egypt to receive 4G frequency on Thursday CAIRO, Sept 27 Orange Egypt is set to receive the wireless frequency it needs to deliver 4G mobile services on Thursday, the company said.

France likely to cut Orange stake, executive says WARSAW, Sept 14 The French government is likely to reduce its 23 percent stake in telecommunications company Orange, the company's head of European operations said on Thursday.

Orange Polska has room to pay dividend in 2020 WARSAW, Sept 4 Orange Polska, part of France's Orange, sees room for a dividend payout in 2020, the company's Chief Financial Officer Maciej Nowohonski said on Monday.

Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains PARIS French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange , Bouygues and SFR .