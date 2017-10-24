Orange SA (ORAN.PA)
Thu, Oct 5 2017
French group Orange eyes growth from cybersecurity businesses
PARIS Orange expects growth from cybersecurity services and aims to recruit 1,000 staff in this area by 2020, France's biggest telecoms group said on Thursday.
Orange's copper network rental costs to drop in 2018-regulator
PARIS, Oct 5 Iliad, Bouygues Telecom and SFR Group are likely to see the monthly rent they pay to access Orange's fixed copper network drop in 2018, according to proposals from French telecoms regulator Arcep on Thursday.
Orange to launch online banking service on Nov. 2
PARIS French telecoms group Orange plans to launch an online banking service on Nov. 2 as it seeks to add another source of revenue to its core services.
Orange Egypt to receive 4G frequency on Thursday
CAIRO, Sept 27 Orange Egypt is set to receive the wireless frequency it needs to deliver 4G mobile services on Thursday, the company said.
France likely to cut Orange stake, executive says
WARSAW The French government is likely to reduce its 23 percent stake in telecommunications company Orange , the company's head of European operations said on Thursday.
Orange Polska has room to pay dividend in 2020
WARSAW, Sept 4 Orange Polska, part of France's Orange, sees room for a dividend payout in 2020, the company's Chief Financial Officer Maciej Nowohonski said on Monday.
Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains
PARIS French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange , Bouygues and SFR .
Telecom Italia will not become French or merge with Orange: Vivendi CEO to paper
MILAN Top shareholder Vivendi has no plans to merge Telecom Italia with Orange nor to make it French, Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine told newspaper La Stampa in an interview published on Saturday.