Edition:
United Kingdom

Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

116.10INR
7:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+2.07%)
Prev Close
Rs113.75
Open
Rs114.20
Day's High
Rs116.15
Day's Low
Rs114.00
Volume
741,849
Avg. Vol
2,553,927
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

Select another date:

Sun, Oct 8 2017

India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

MUMBAI, Oct 8 Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd , a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Oriental Bank Of Commerce cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 pct

Sept 8 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd * Says cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce defers private placement of bonds​

* Says ‍to defer private placement of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2wk2Jg0 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce posts June qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 4.86 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.01 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce revises 1 year MCLR to 8.45 pct

* Bank has revised 1 year MCLR w.e.f. 11.07.2017 to 8.45 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u9jr0L) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 pct from June 12

* Says cuts overnight MCLR to 8.10 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3CjE) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce seeks members' nod to issue, allot shares worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue and allot shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ICRA downgrades Oriental Bank of Commerce bonds

* ICRA downgrades various bond borrowing programmes of Oriental Bank Of Commerce

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter net loss 12.18 billion rupees versus net profit of 216.2 million rupees year ago

Select another date: