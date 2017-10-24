Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)

Germany's Siemens ends Osram chapter with $1.4 billion stake sale BERLIN German engineering firm Siemens has sold its remaining 17 percent stake in Osram Licht for 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to institutional investors, severing links with the lighting group.

Germany's Siemens to sell stake in Osram Licht BERLIN, Oct 4 German engineering firm Siemens has decided to sell its 17 percent stake in lighting group Osram Licht to institutional investors.

BRIEF-Osram Licht buys U.S. firm Digital Lumens * Says acquisition of digital lumens strengthens portfolio for internet of things (iot) applications based on connected lighting systems in industrial buildings Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Osram agrees to buy U.S. software provider Digital Lumens: source MUNICH, Germany Germany's Osram has agreed to buy U.S.-based software provider Digital Lumens for a mid-double-digit million-dollar sum, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Osram seeks further acquisitions after high-tech drives up profit FRANKFURT, July 27 German lighting group Osram reported stronger sales and core profit for its third quarter, driven by automotive and infrared semiconductors, and bought a stake in Canada's LeddarTech to strengthen its position in autonomous driving.