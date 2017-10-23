Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)
Wed, Oct 11 2017
British recruiter PageGroup bemoans Brexit uncertainty
International companies are cutting back on hiring and senior staff are reluctant to switch jobs because of uncertainty over Brexit, British recruitment company PageGroup said on Wednesday.
Recruiter PageGroup reports rise in Q3 gross profit
Oct 11 Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Wednesday on growth across all its regions except Britain and said it remained on course to meet full-year profit expectations.
* Q3 EMEA GROSS PROFIT 79.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 66.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
PageGroup to pay special dividend after first-half profit rise
British recruitment company PageGroup will pay a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share after growth in some international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.
Aug 10 British recruitment company PageGroup will pay a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share after growth in some international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.
Aug 10 British recruiter PageGroup said it would pay a special dividend of 40 million pounds on Thursday, as growth in most of its international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.
Brexit uncertainty to prolong UK hiring market weakness - PageGroup
Weakness in the recruitment market in Britain could extend over the next two years as uncertainty around Brexit dampens sentiment, the head of PageGroup said on Tuesday.
Recruiter PageGroup bullish on 2017 as overseas growth continues
July 11 British recruitment firm PageGroup said full-year profit is set to rise 13 percent as growth in international markets over the second quarter offsets a weaker UK market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.