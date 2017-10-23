Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

UPDATE 2-British recruiter PageGroup bemoans Brexit uncertainty * Shares fall more than 5 percent (Recasts, adds CEO, analyst comments, share movement)

Recruiter PageGroup reports rise in Q3 gross profit Oct 11 Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Wednesday on growth across all its regions except Britain and said it remained on course to meet full-year profit expectations.

PageGroup to pay special dividend after first-half profit rise Aug 10 British recruiter PageGroup said it would pay a special dividend of 40 million pounds on Thursday, as growth in most of its international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.

