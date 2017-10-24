Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
20,097.85INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs447.80 (+2.28%)
Prev Close
Rs19,650.10
Open
Rs19,599.00
Day's High
Rs20,377.00
Day's Low
Rs19,458.60
Volume
23,449
Avg. Vol
13,385
52-wk High
Rs20,377.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct
* Page industries ltd - profit in March quarter last year was 566.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.44 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
