Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

PANJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

238.00ZAc
2:33pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
240.00
Open
232.00
Day's High
240.00
Day's Low
232.00
Volume
778,282
Avg. Vol
2,000,485
52-wk High
375.00
52-wk Low
219.00

Mon, Oct 16 2017

Construction resumes at Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($128 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has resumed after it was halted last week because of community protests, a spokesman said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Protests halt Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($126 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has been halted the past two days because of protests and assaults on its workers, its CEO said on Thursday.

