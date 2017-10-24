Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

Paragon to reorganise business lines LONDON Britain's Paragon Group of Companies said on Thursday it was reorganising its business lines to accelerate its transformation into a diversified banking group and improve efficiency.

British lender Paragon to reorganise business lines LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's Paragon Group of Companies said on Thursday it was reorganising its business lines to accelerate its transformation into a diversified banking group and improve efficiency.

Lender Paragon lending rises $750 million in third quarter LONDON British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

UK lender Paragon lending rises $750 mln in third quarter LONDON, July 26 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

BRIEF-Paragon Group ‍completes 50.0 mln pounds extension to share buy-back programme​ * Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016​

Paragon's first-half profit drops, but buy-to-let pipeline robust British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.

UPDATE 1-UK lender Paragon's H1 profit drops, but buy-to-let pipeline robust May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.

UK lender Paragon posts marginal decline in H1 profit May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled, pointing to full-year lending volumes topping its expectations.