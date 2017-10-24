PayPoint plc (PAYP.L)
PAYP.L on London Stock Exchange
933.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
933.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
933.00
933.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
65,416
65,416
52-wk High
1,139.00
1,139.00
52-wk Low
835.08
835.08
Wed, Jul 26 2017
UK's PayPoint first-quarter revenue rises 4.2 percent aided by retail push
Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc said its quarterly revenue rose 4.2 percent, helped by its push towards retail services.
BRIEF-Paypoint Q1 group organic net revenue grew 4.2 pct to 28.4 mln stg
* PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 GROUP ORGANIC NET REVENUE GREW 4.2% TO £28.4 MILLION FROM £27.3 MILLION
BRIEF-Eckoh appoints Chrissie Herbert as CFO
* Chrissie Herbert has joined Eckoh Plc today as chief financial officer and a director of company
