Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)
586.50GBp
5:11pm BST
2.00 (+0.34%)
584.50
585.00
586.50
584.50
707,698
3,894,974
600.53
229.21
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC
* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in first-half adjusted core earnings
Payments processing company Paysafe Group said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.
UPDATE 1-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings
Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said first-half adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.
CORRECTED-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings
Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.
Paysafe backs $3.9 billion offer from Blackstone/CVC group
Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.
UPDATE 2-Paysafe backs $3.9 bln offer from Blackstone/CVC group
* Paysafe to divest Asia Gateway unit for up to $308 mln (Adds background, details, comments, paragraphs 2-10)
Paysafe backs $3.9 billion offer from Blackstone/CVC group
Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.
Paysafe recommends takeover offer from Blackstone/CVC consortium
Aug 4 Paysafe Group said its board had unanimously recommended a takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners valuing the payments processing company at 2.96 billion pounds ($3.89 billion).
BRIEF-Paysafe reaches deal on cash offer by Blackstone, CVC funds
* CO, PI UK BIDCO ANNOUNCE THEY REACHED DEAL ON TERMS OF RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO BE MADE BY BIDCO FOR PAYSAFE
Private equity bid for Paysafe stokes payments M&A boom
Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] joined a rush to snap up payments companies on Friday with a 2.9 billion pound bid for Paysafe Group.
