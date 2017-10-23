Edition:
United Kingdom

Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

586.50GBp
5:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
584.50
Open
585.00
Day's High
586.50
Day's Low
584.50
Volume
707,698
Avg. Vol
3,894,974
52-wk High
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21

Tue, Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC

* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in first-half adjusted core earnings

Payments processing company Paysafe Group said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

Paysafe backs $3.9 billion offer from Blackstone/CVC group

Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.

Paysafe recommends takeover offer from Blackstone/CVC consortium

BRIEF-Paysafe reaches deal on cash offer by Blackstone, CVC funds

* CO, PI UK BIDCO ANNOUNCE THEY REACHED DEAL ON TERMS OF RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO BE MADE BY BIDCO FOR PAYSAFE

Private equity bid for Paysafe stokes payments M&A boom

Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] joined a rush to snap up payments companies on Friday with a 2.9 billion pound bid for Paysafe Group.

