Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)
PBH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
104.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
$104.05
Open
$104.30
Day's High
$105.50
Day's Low
$103.95
Volume
45,097
Avg. Vol
64,307
52-wk High
$105.50
52-wk Low
$62.94
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods
BRIEF-Premium Brands acquires Ontario based Leadbetter Foods
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Leadbetter Foods
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.52
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend
