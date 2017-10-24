PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)
PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
353.85INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.95 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
Rs345.90
Open
Rs345.35
Day's High
Rs355.95
Day's Low
Rs345.15
Volume
1,080,765
Avg. Vol
2,448,696
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98
BRIEF-PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business
* Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business
BRIEF-PC Jeweller June-qtr profit up about 27 pct
* June quarter profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.07 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-PC Jeweller allots 179.2 mln shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
* Says allotted 179.2 million shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u94hZv) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PC Jeweller approves increase in share capital to 7 bln rupees
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital to 7 billion rupees
BRIEF-PC Jeweller March-qtr profit rises
* PC Jeweller Ltd - March quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 787.8 million rupees
