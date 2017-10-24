Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)
23.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
23.75
--
--
--
--
2,770,809
39.25
22.25
Mon, Oct 23 2017
Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
LONDON Shares in British car dealership Pendragon tumbled as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned on full-year profit, blaming a fall in demand for new cars and a consequent price correction in the used car market.
UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls
LONDON, Oct 23 Shares in British car dealership Pendragon tumbled as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned on full-year profit, blaming a fall in demand for new cars and a consequent price correction in the used car market.
UK's Pendragon warns on profit, blames weak demand for new cars
LONDON, Oct 23 British car dealership chain Pendragon on Monday warned on full-year profit, blaming a decline in demand for new cars and the consequent price correction in the used car market.
BRIEF-Pendragon HY pretax profit up 9.7 pct
* "BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"
BRIEF-Pendragon Q1 underlying pretax profit up 17.6 pct
* Strong start to 2017 with significant growth in key market areas of aftersales and used
- Lookers plc's H1 results are good, but is Pendragon plc a better buy?
- Will these 3 shares soar after today's news flow?
- Can May's winners Legal & General Group plc (+7%), Barratt Developments plc (+11%) and Pendragon plc (+21%) keep charging?
- Will this week's winners Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (+19%), Ladbrokes plc (+18%) & Pendragon plc (+17%) continue to rise?
- 4 FTSE 250 Dividend Greats: AA PLC, Pendragon PLC, Mitie Group PLC & Meggitt plc
- Top Stocks For March