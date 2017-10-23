Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds revenue takes hit from Tanzania crackdown Oct 23 Petra Diamonds Ltd's first quarter revenue fell by 17 percent after the government of Tanzania last month seized a consignment of diamonds from its Williamson mine.

Petra Diamonds Q1 revenue falls 17 pct on consignment seizure Oct 23 Petra Diamonds Ltd reported a 17 percent fall in its first-quarter revenue after the government of Tanzania seized a consignment of diamonds from the company's Williamson mine.

Petra Diamonds likely to breach key bank loan condition Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was likely to breach a key condition of its banking agreements this year following the temporary shutdown of its mine in Tanzania and labour disruption in South Africa.

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds likely to breach key bank loan condition Oct 9 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was likely to breach a key condition of its banking agreements this year following the temporary shutdown of its mine in Tanzania and labour disruption in South Africa.

Petra says likely to breach key bank loan condition Oct 9 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was likely to breach a key condition of its banking agreements due to labour disruption at is South African operations and uncertainty around sales volumes in Tanzania.

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM Sept 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on pay at the company's Finsch and Koffiefontein operations, ending a strike at the two mines.

Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM Sept 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on pay at the company's Finsch and Koffiefontein operations.

Britain's Petra gets Tanzania's nod to resume diamond exports London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday it had received authorisation from the Tanzanian government to resume diamond exports and sales from the Williamson mine, lifting its shares from two-year lows.