Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)

Fitch Revises Pekao Outlook to Negative; Affirms 4 Leading Polish Banks (The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Poland-based Bank Pekao SA (Pekao) and its mortgage bank subsidiary, Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (PBH), to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Pekao (A-) and Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (A-), Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK, BBB+), Bank Handlowy w Warszawie (A-) and ING Bank Slaski (A). The

Poland's Bank Pekao to name Krupinski as new CEO - statement WARSAW, June 14 The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.

BRIEF-UniCredit completes sale of minority stake in Bank Pekao * has completed the disposal of a 32.8 percent stake in Bank Pekao to Poland's PZU and PFR for 10.6 billion zlotys

BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016 * Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys