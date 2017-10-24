Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)
119.10PLN
1:49pm BST
-6.10zł (-4.87%)
125.20zł
124.00zł
124.35zł
117.55zł
1,944,353
674,851
147.40zł
114.30zł
Polish banks Pekao, Alior explore potential merger
WARSAW, Oct 24 Two state-controlled Polish banks Bank Pekao SA and Alior Bank are considering cooperation or a merger, they said on Monday night.
Fitch Revises Pekao Outlook to Negative; Affirms 4 Leading Polish Banks
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Poland-based Bank Pekao SA (Pekao) and its mortgage bank subsidiary, Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (PBH), to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Pekao (A-) and Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (A-), Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK, BBB+), Bank Handlowy w Warszawie (A-) and ING Bank Slaski (A). The
Poland's Bank Pekao to name Krupinski as new CEO - statement
WARSAW, June 14 The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.
BRIEF-UniCredit completes sale of minority stake in Bank Pekao
* has completed the disposal of a 32.8 percent stake in Bank Pekao to Poland's PZU and PFR for 10.6 billion zlotys
BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
Poland's Bank Pekao net profit beats expectations in Q1
WARSAW, May 10 Poland's second-largest bank, state-run Bank Pekao, said on Wednesday that it posted a net profit of 350 million zlotys ($90.1 million) in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations of 329 million zlotys.