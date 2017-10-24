Edition:
United Kingdom

Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

PERP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

128.10EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€128.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
377,834
52-wk High
€128.40
52-wk Low
€95.73

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 19 2017

Photo

Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates

PARIS Pernod Ricard posted a stronger than expected jump in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by accelerating Chinese demand for its high-margin Martell cognac and its Chivas whisky.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 2-Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates

* Shares hit record high (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares)

BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO

Oct 19 Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:

BRIEF-Pernod CEO cautions against extrapolating Q1 China sales growth to full year

Oct 19 Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard tells Reuters by phone:

Demand in China and U.S. help Pernod Ricard beat Q1 forecasts

PARIS, Oct 19 Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand for its Martell cognac and Chivas whisky in China, and by robust growth in its main U.S. market.

BRIEF-Pernod Ricard CFO says group looking at targeted acquisitions

Aug 31 Pernod Ricard CFO Gillles Bogaert tells Reuters:

BRIEF-Pernod eyes improvement in India sales from Q2 FY 2017/18

* China sales up 2 percent in fy 2016/17 versus 9 percent decline in fy 2015/16

Pernod Ricard confident on acceleration in profit growth for 2017-2018

PARIS, Aug 31 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident that profits for the current financial year would show an acceleration from the 2016/17 underlying profit growth of 3.3 percent it reported on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard confirms cyber security incident, says no impact

LONDON, Aug 10 Pernod Ricard SA was potentially targeted by a cyber attack but the incident was fully contained and had no impact on operations, the company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Pernod Ricard suffered cyberattack at London office - Bloomberg

* Pernod Ricard suffered cyberattack at London office - Bloomberg, citing sources

Select another date: