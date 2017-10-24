Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)

BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems says to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system * Selected to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system under Ohio's medical marijuana control program'

BRIEF-Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct * June quarter consol profit 750.9 million rupees versus profit of 732.9 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Persistent Systems ‍unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland * Says ‍unit in Germany signed deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland to acquire Parx​

BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises * Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million

BRIEF-Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care * Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care