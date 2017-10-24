Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)
PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
655.60INR
11:13am BST
655.60INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.10 (-1.81%)
Rs-12.10 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs667.70
Rs667.70
Open
Rs667.70
Rs667.70
Day's High
Rs668.00
Rs668.00
Day's Low
Rs651.00
Rs651.00
Volume
45,011
45,011
Avg. Vol
109,109
109,109
52-wk High
Rs695.00
Rs695.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00
Rs559.00
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 826.2 million rupees versus profit of 734.9 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems says to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system
* Selected to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system under Ohio's medical marijuana control program'
BRIEF-Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct
* June quarter consol profit 750.9 million rupees versus profit of 732.9 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Persistent Systems unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland
* Says unit in Germany signed deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland to acquire Parx
BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises
* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million
BRIEF-Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care
* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care
BRIEF-Persistent Systems March-qtr consol profit falls about 0.4 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees
Select another date: