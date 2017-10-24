Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
Mon, Oct 23 2017
Brazil's Petrobras loses tax income case, will appeal
BRASILIA Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA said a federal court ruled against the oil firm in a 8.8 billion real (£2.1 billion) case over income tax payment in platform leasing contracts, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Brazil's Petrobras starts non-binding phase of gas pipeline sale process
BRASILIA, Oct 23 Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has started the non-binding phase of its process to sell a 90 percent stake in a gas pipeline system known as Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG), the company said on Monday.
Petrobras applies to swap environmental fines for services
SAO PAULO Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA has applied to federal environmental agency Ibama to provide environmental protection services in exchange for wiping out all its fines for environmental offenses, the state-controlled oil company said late on Saturday.
Petrobras sets platform deal with Modec, announces Sepia field production delay
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it has set a deal with Japan's Modec Inc to rent a platform for exploration of the Sepia field, whose production will be delayed until 2021.
BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS SAYS SIGNED DEAL WITH GRUPO MODEC TO RENT PLATFORM IN SANTOS BASIN
BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS SAYS TAX COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF COMPANY IN 7.8 BLN REAL TAX CASE
Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.79 mln barrels of oil and gas per day in Sept
BRASILIA, Oct 18 Petróleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.79 million barrels worth of oil and gas per day on average in September, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Wednesday.
Petrobras's fuel distribution unit swings to profit ahead of IPO
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, allaying investor concerns ahead of its initial public offering.