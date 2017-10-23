Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)

BRIEF-‍Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice * ‍BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME

BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr * BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO'S SHARES CAPITAL

BRIEF-Pets At Home says financial outlook for year in line with expectations * GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.0% TO £256.5M FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017