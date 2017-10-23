Edition:
United Kingdom

Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)

PETSP.L on London Stock Exchange

180.30GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
181.30
Open
180.60
Day's High
180.90
Day's Low
177.60
Volume
1,487,018
Avg. Vol
1,711,433
52-wk High
246.30
52-wk Low
154.10

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group ‍placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS NOT AT 195P RISK MISSING‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-‍Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice

* ‍BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME

BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO'S SHARES CAPITAL

BRIEF-Pets At Home says financial outlook for year in line with expectations

* GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.0% TO £256.5M FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017

BRIEF-Pets at home posts FY group revenue at 834.2 mln stg

* "Existing joint venture vet practices already deliver income to group of £47.1m, but have potential to generate more than £80m when fully mature" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Select another date: