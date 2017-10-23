Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)
417.50GBp
5:01pm BST
1.70 (+0.41%)
415.80
414.50
425.50
407.30
4,028,587
4,656,631
955.00
345.20
Thu, Oct 5 2017
Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron
Oct 5 Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its North Sea engineering services contract with a unit of Chevron Corp had been extended for 12 months.
BRIEF-Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron
* SECURED CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM CHEVRON NORTH SEA FOR PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SERVICES; AGREEMENT HELD SINCE 2014
Italy watchdog fines Petrofac CEO for alleged insider trading on Saipem shares
MILAN, Aug 31 Italian market watchdog Consob has imposed fines on Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and former Saipem CEO Pietro Franco Tali for alleged insider trading in Saipem shares in 2012, a Consob document said.
Petrofac's first-half profit falls, cuts dividend
British oilfield services company Petrofac reported a 10.7 percent fall in core earnings for the first-half on Wednesday as subdued oil prices forced exploration and drilling companies to defer or cancel service contracts.
UPDATE 2-Petrofac's first-half profit falls, cuts dividend
* Shares rise as adjusted net profit beats forecasts (Adds comments, shares, background)
Petrofac reports 10.7 pct fall in first-half core earnings
Aug 30 British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.7 percent fall in core earnings for the first-half as subdued oil prices forced exploration and drilling companies to defer or cancel service contracts.
Italy's markets watchdog imposes sanctions on Petrofac's CEO
Aug 24 Italy's markets watchdog Consob has imposed sanctions on Petrofac Ltd CEO Ayman Asfari, including a 300,000 euro ($353,790.00) fine, in relation to dealing in shares of an Italian company, Petrofac said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Petrofac sells stake in Pánuco contract
* SAYS PETROFAC HAS SOLD ITS 50% INTEREST IN PETRO-SPM INTEGRATED SERVICES S.A. DE C.V TO SCHLUMBERGER
Petrofac names external specialist to oversee SFO probe
Aug 9 Oilfield services provider Petrofac on Wednesday appointed Edward Sparrow as an external specialist to oversee an investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office announced in May.
UPDATE 1-Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman
Aug 4 Petrofac Ltd said Oman's Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries awarded a $2 billion contract to the British oilfield services company's 50:50 joint venture with Samsung Engineering, sending its shares up as much as 9.5 percent.
