Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)
929.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
929.00
--
--
--
--
1,916,795
3,284.00
426.60
Fri, Oct 13 2017
British debt collector Cabot to launch 1 bln stg IPO next week - source
LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's biggest debt collector Cabot Credit Management is set to launch a stock market debut next week expected to value it at about 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) after a delay last month to revamp its board, a person familiar with the matter said.
Provident tries to revive home credit unit as annual loss looms
British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc set out a recovery plan for its home credit business, which is set to post a 2017 loss of up to 120 million pounds as it grapples with a staff shortage.
UPDATE 2-Provident tries to revive home credit unit as annual loss looms
* Still sees FY loss between 80-120 mln stg for home credit unit
Britain's FTSE retreats from record, Provident Financial soars
LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's major share index retreated on Friday, weighed down by engineering group GKN after a profit warning, while Provident Financial soared after the embattled sub-prime lender gave an encouraging trading update.
Provident Financial tries to revive home credit unit as it heads for FY loss
Oct 13 British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc said it has put in place a recovery plan for its struggling home credit business, which is set to post a loss in 2017 of 80 to 120 million pounds ($159.29 million) as it grapples with a staff shortage .
BRIEF-Provident financial confirms FY dividend will not be paid
* HOME CREDIT BUSINESS RECOVERY PLAN HAS BEEN DEVELOPED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP TO RE-ESTABLISH RELATIONSHIPS WITH CUSTOMERS
UPDATE 1-Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
* Dunelm Group impresses with sales growth (Adds closing prices)
INTERVIEW-UK doorstep lender Morses Club sees profits jumping on Provident's woes
* Increased number of lending agents by 434 in last half-year
Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks
LONDON, Oct 11 British shares dipped slightly on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.
BRIEF-UK's Information Commissioner's Office fines Provident Financial's Vanquis Bank
* UK'S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE - BRADFORD-BASED BANK AND LONDON ADVERTISING FIRM FINED OVER ILLEGAL MARKETING
