Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

Provident tries to revive home credit unit as annual loss looms British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc set out a recovery plan for its home credit business, which is set to post a 2017 loss of up to 120 million pounds as it grapples with a staff shortage.

UPDATE 2-Provident tries to revive home credit unit as annual loss looms * Still sees FY loss between 80-120 mln stg for home credit unit

Britain's FTSE retreats from record, Provident Financial soars LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's major share index retreated on Friday, weighed down by engineering group GKN after a profit warning, while Provident Financial soared after the embattled sub-prime lender gave an encouraging trading update.

Provident Financial tries to revive home credit unit as it heads for FY loss Oct 13 British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc said it has put in place a recovery plan for its struggling home credit business, which is set to post a loss in 2017 of 80 to 120 million pounds ($159.29 million) as it grapples with a staff shortage .

BRIEF-Provident financial ‍confirms FY dividend will not be paid * HOME CREDIT BUSINESS RECOVERY PLAN HAS BEEN DEVELOPED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP TO RE-ESTABLISH RELATIONSHIPS WITH CUSTOMERS​

UPDATE 1-Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks * Dunelm Group impresses with sales growth (Adds closing prices)

INTERVIEW-UK doorstep lender Morses Club sees profits jumping on Provident's woes * Increased number of lending agents by 434 in last half-year

Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks LONDON, Oct 11 British shares dipped slightly on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.