Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

BRIEF-P&G says ‍​offering of €500 mln 0.500 pct notes due 2024 priced at 99.378 pct * P&G - ‍​offering of €500 million 0.500% notes due 2024 priced at 99.378% and €500 million of 1.250% notes due 2029 priced at 99.701% Source text (http://bit.ly/2y0UfHx) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock * P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering * P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:

Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. |

Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. |

UPDATE 4-Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row Oct 20 Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board.

BRIEF-P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation * P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zncAQ4) Further company coverage:

P&G's profit rises on higher sales of home care products Oct 20 Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co on Friday reported a five percent rise in quarterly profit, as it saw higher sales of fabric softeners and laundry detergents.