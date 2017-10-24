Edition:
United Kingdom

Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

PG.N on New York Stock Exchange

87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.95 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
$88.25
Open
$88.65
Day's High
$88.86
Day's Low
$86.87
Volume
3,347,426
Avg. Vol
2,265,021
52-wk High
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18

Mon, Oct 23 2017

BRIEF-P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 bln notes offering

* P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 billion notes offering - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2y1jWYf) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G says ‍​offering of €500 mln 0.500 pct notes due 2024 priced at 99.378 pct

* P&G - ‍​offering of €500 million 0.500% notes due 2024 priced at 99.378% and €500 million of 1.250% notes due 2029 priced at 99.701% Source text (http://bit.ly/2y0UfHx) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock

* P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering

* P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:

Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row

Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. | Video

UPDATE 4-Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row

Oct 20 Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board.

BRIEF-P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation

* P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zncAQ4) Further company coverage:

P&G's profit rises on higher sales of home care products

Oct 20 Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co on Friday reported a five percent rise in quarterly profit, as it saw higher sales of fabric softeners and laundry detergents.

BRIEF-P&G posts Q1 core earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

