Premier Gold Mines Ltd (PG.TO)

PG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.52CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
$3.51
Open
$3.47
Day's High
$3.57
Day's Low
$3.45
Volume
203,966
Avg. Vol
819,791
52-wk High
$4.13
52-wk Low
$1.87

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces​

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07

* Premier reports second quarter results with record earnings of $0.07 per share

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces

BRIEF-Premier Gold provides South Arturo update

* Premier Gold provides South Arturo update - advancing additional development opportunities

