Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)
PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
215.05INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million
BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
