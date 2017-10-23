Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L)

UPDATE 1-UK's Phoenix looking at bulk annuity deals Aug 24 Phoenix Group, Britain's largest owner of closed life assurance funds, is considering buying some of the bulk annuity portfolios that have come on the market in recent months, it said on Thursday.

UK's Phoenix Group targets deals in bulk annuities market Aug 24 British life insurer Phoenix Group plans to compete "selectively on accretive" bulk annuity deals in response to the large number of portfolios on the market, it said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Phoenix Group reports higher first-half cash generation * ‍360 MILLION POUNDS OF CASH GENERATION 2 IN H1 2017 (H1 2016: £147 MILLION)​

Fitch Upgrades Phoenix's IFS Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Phoenix Life Limited's and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' (Strong) from 'A'. They are two of the principal operating life companies of Phoenix Group Holdings (Phoenix). Fitch has also upgraded Phoenix's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Phoenix's senior notes to 'A-'

Fitch Rates Phoenix's USD500m Subordinated Tier 2 Notes 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Phoenix Group Holdings' (Phoenix; IDR A-/Positive) USD500 million dated subordinated Tier 2 notes (XS1639849204) a 'BBB-' rating. The notes are rated three notches below Phoenix's IDR of 'A-', comprising two notches for expected recovery and one for moderate non-performance risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes have been issued by Phoenix under its GBP3 billion euro medium term note (EMTN)

BRIEF-Insurer Phoenix appoints Karen Green, Belinda Richards as non-executive directors * Board of phoenix group holdings ("phoenix") is pleased to announce appointments of two new non-executive directors, karen green (from 1 july 2017) and belinda richards (from 1 october 2017)

Fitch: Phoenix's Ratings Unaffected by Debt Plans (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of Phoenix Group Holdings (Phoenix) and its main operating entities are unaffected by Phoenix's announcement that it plans to increase the outstanding amount of its subordinated GBP300 million Tier 3 notes issued in January 2017. The additional capital will be raised in the form of a 'tap' issue on the same terms and conditions as the original amount raised. Phoenix aims to us