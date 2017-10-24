Edition:
Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,738.40INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.50 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs2,731.90
Open
Rs2,741.95
Day's High
Rs2,758.45
Day's Low
Rs2,721.85
Volume
110,786
Avg. Vol
179,991
52-wk High
Rs3,088.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,366.05

BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP

* India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million)

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves rights issue for amount upto 20 bln rupees

* Says approves QIP floor price at 2688.35 per equity share‍​

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider ‍raising funds, scheme of amalgamation of units

* Says ‍raising of funds and scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries​

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees

* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees on private placement basis‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vXSY3O Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves ‍issue of NCDs worth up to 6 bln rupees

* Says approved ‍issue of privately placed secured NCDs up to 6 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fnxR4C Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 bln rupees‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 billion rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fkEN2m Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs upto 2.50 bln rupees

* Approved issue of NCDs upto 2.50 billion rupees with an option to retain over-subscription of upto 1.50 billion rupees

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 bln rupees

* Says board to consider and approve issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 billion rupees

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says there is no proposal on interest in Alok Industries stake‍​

* Clarifies on news item "Piramal-Bain stressed assets unit, Aion Capital eye Alok Industries stake"‍​

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says unit, Decision Resources acquires Context Matters

* Piramal Enterprises -unit, decision resources inc acquires context matters inc. Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 16, 2017, titled "Decision Resources Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited acquires Context Matters Inc. ".] Further company coverage:

