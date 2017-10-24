Edition:
Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO)

PKI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.41CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.76 (+3.21%)
Prev Close
$23.65
Open
$23.70
Day's High
$24.52
Day's Low
$23.70
Volume
1,550,001
Avg. Vol
385,027
52-wk High
$32.45
52-wk Low
$23.41

Thu, Aug 3 2017

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel appoints Steven Richardson to its board

* Parkland Fuel Corporation appoints Steven P. Richardson to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel Q2 loss per share C$0.01

* Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q2 results and increases its 2017 guidance

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland

BRIEF-Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m

