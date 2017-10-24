Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)
PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
1.51BRL
23 Oct 2017
1.51BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.02 (-1.31%)
R$ -0.02 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.53
R$ 1.53
Open
R$ 1.54
R$ 1.54
Day's High
R$ 1.56
R$ 1.56
Day's Low
R$ 1.51
R$ 1.51
Volume
865,100
865,100
Avg. Vol
1,258,376
1,258,376
52-wk High
R$ 1.84
R$ 1.84
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19
R$ 1.19
Select another date:
Fri, Jul 21 2017
Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema
SAO PAULO Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais (16.16 million pounds) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.
Glencore to invest $21 mln in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema
SAO PAULO, July 21 Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.
Select another date: