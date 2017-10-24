PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)
PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,445.50INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.75 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,457.25
Open
Rs1,477.00
Day's High
Rs1,479.00
Day's Low
Rs1,437.00
Volume
181,363
Avg. Vol
187,764
52-wk High
Rs1,717.65
52-wk Low
Rs791.75
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit after tax 1.85 billion rupees versus profit 959 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-PNB Housing Finance seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 350 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise 350 billion rupees via issue of NCDs on private placement basis
BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 1.52 billion rupees versus profit 1.03 billion rupees year ago
