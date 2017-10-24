Paramount Resources Ltd (POU.TO)
20.17CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.56 (-2.70%)
$20.73
$20.75
$20.80
$20.10
367,707
437,217
$25.57
$13.43
Fri, Sep 8 2017
BRIEF-Paramount Resources obtains shareholder approval for Trilogy merger
BRIEF-ISS, Glass Lewis recommend Paramount, Trilogy shareholders vote in favor of deal
BRIEF-Paramount Resources posts Q2 income per share $0.42
Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million
Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for C$459.5 million ($353.7 million USD).
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 mln
CORRECTED-Paramount Resources to buy Apache subsidiary for C$459.5 million
BRIEF-Paramount Resources to acquire Apache Canada
BRIEF-Trilogy Energy agrees to merge with Paramount Resources
BRIEF-Paramount Resources reports qtrly earnings per share $0.19
BRIEF-Paramount Resources to sell its oil and gas properties in Valhalla for about $150 mln
