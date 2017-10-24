Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)

Paddy Power Betfair CEO sees successor in place in six to 12 months DUBLIN Paddy Power Betfair's new chief executive Peter Jackson will take up the role within the next six to 12 months, the gambling firm's outgoing CEO said on Tuesday.

Paddy Power Betfair CEO sees successor in place in six to 12 months DUBLIN, Aug 8 Paddy Power Betfair's new chief executive Peter Jackson will take up the role within the next six to 12 months, the gambling firm's outgoing CEO said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says H2 started in line with expectations * H1 online revenue up 10 percent year-on-year, or 15 percent excluding euro 2016, australia up 16 percent

UPDATE 1-European shares dip as Paddy Power, PostNL losses outweigh strong miners * Full euro strength impact to materialise in Q3 (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

UPDATE 1-Resources stocks help keep Britain's FTSE 100 at 7-week high * Paddy Power Betfair slumps after CEO to leave (Updates prices at close)

Resources stocks help keep Britain's FTSE 100 at 7-week high LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's top share index powered ahead on Monday, helped by gains among commodity-related firms though shares in Paddy Power Betfair slumped after its CEO announced plans to step down.

UPDATE 2-Paddy Power Betfair's shares slump after CEO says to step down * Shares fall 8.5 percent (Adds bullets; background on Corcoran)

European shares dip as Paddy Power, PostNL losses outweigh strong miners * Euro strength impact to materialise in Q3 (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)