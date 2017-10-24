PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)
PPCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.00ZAc
2:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-PPC sets up independent board to consider terms of Fairfax partial offer
* constituted independent board; currently considering terms, conditions, merits, of transaction in addition to other proposals received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-PPC says AfriSam's new merger proposal falls short
* PPC Chairman says offer price "fundamentally undervalues" co
BRIEF-Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited
* Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited and support of proposed merger with AfriSam group proprietary limited through recapitalization transaction
BRIEF-PPC Ltd says Fairfax makes a partial offer of 2 bln rand
* FAIRFAX AFRICA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY DELIVERED A LETTER INDICATING THAT OFFEROR HAS A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE A PARTIAL OFFER
